Selena Gomez Hits the AMAs in the Shortest Leather Minidress You Can Imagine

Selena Gomez has arrived at the 2017 AMAs, and her red carpet look might just be her most unexpected fashion statement yet.

Last year, the "Wolves" singer made her big comeback from her time away from the spotlight at the American Music Awards, looking regal in a red A-line gown. This year, she went a totally different direction by donning an edgy biker-chic leather minidress.

Neilson Barnard/Gety Images

The Coach dress featured zip detailing, star embellishments, and a super short hemline that highlighted her incredible legs. Gomez paired the look with studded black pumps, Roberto Coin diamond earrings, a Roberto Coin diamond ring, a black leather clutch, and a hairdo as unexpected as her outfit.

After debuting a new pair of (brown) bangs earlier in the day, Gomez totally changed it up by debuting a blonde lob with no fringe in sight. She styled the new 'do in loose waves, making us all want to get a dye job.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Gomez announced her split from her boyfriend, The Weeknd, in October, and soon after she was spotted reconnecting with her ex Justin Bieber. The two have been seen going on casual dates, cuddling, and even kissing in public, seemingly reconfirming their rekindled romance. TBD whether the singer will show up to the award show and possibly connect with his on-again girlfriend inside the venue.

This isn't all we'll see from Gomez tonight: The singer is set to perform her song "Wolves," marking the first time she's taking the stage in over a year.

Tune in to the 2017 AMAs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to see Gomez perform and so much more.