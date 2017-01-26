Selena Gomez's New Passion Project Only Happened Because of Mom

Consider us hooked.

Selena Gomez shared the first teaser trailer for Netflix's upcoming original series 13 Reasons Why, and we have a feeling that it's going to be our next TV obsession.

The singer-actress is an executive producer on the project, which is based on Jay Asher’s best-selling book of the same name, and tells the intriguing story of a teenage girl named Hannah Baker who commits suicide and leaves behind thirteen cassette tapes explaining the reasons why. Each of the tapes focus on a different person that Baker knew and the very real impact that they had on her life.

"A peek at a passion project I've been working on with @Netflix," Gomez wrote on her Instagram account alongside the ominous sneak peek at the series. "@13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31."

UPDATE: In another 'gram, Gomez shared how her mother, Mandy Teefey, helped her to get the project off the ground. "This was the day I was nervous as hell going into @Netflix for the first time to talk about @13reasonswhy," she wrote alongside a selfie.

Gomez explained further: "My mom found this book in 2009 and worked her ass off to make it with me, guide me, and tell this story authentically (the only reason, beside Jay this project was even made)."

If the show is even half as powerful as the book, we definitely can't wait.

Catch 13 Reasons Why when it hits Netflix on March 31.