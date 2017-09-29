Seinfeld's Jason Alexander Tweeted This Beautifully Supportive Message to Julia Louis-Dreyfus

This article originally appeared on HelloGiggles . For more stories like this, visit hellogiggles.com .

Even though their show wrapped up back in 1998, Seinfeld castmember Jason Alexander still loves Julia Louis-Dreyfus. It’s hard not to, really. After the actress opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis, many notable figures made sure to tweet messages of support—but there’s something about Alexander’s message that’s extra special.

Louis-Dreyfus played Elaine Benes on the hit show and shared a boatload of scenes with Alexander, who took on the legendary role of George Costanza. Based on his tweet, it shows that he still considers Louis-Dreyfus to be a dear friend—and surely, the news of her health scare has hit him a bit hard.

https://twitter.com/IJasonAlexander/status/913614706308501505 @OfficialJLD so sorry you have to go thru this, pal, but I know you will prevail. We are here if/when you need and we love you. ❤️🌈 — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) September 29, 2017

It doesn’t get better than hearts and rainbows. Plus, it’s further proof that the Seinfeld cast remained close off-screen—which we expected.

These days, Louis-Dreyfus has been absolutely incredible playing Selina Meyer in the hit show Veep. Her co-star, Tony Hale, made sure to share her statement regarding breast cancer on Twitter, as it also makes a statement about the importance of health care

“Not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality,” the actress shared.

According to People, HBO representatives stated that Louis-Dreyfus learned about her diagnosis just one day after her sixth consecutive Emmy win. So we can imagine how the week of highs and lows must have been a tough one for the actress to handle.

Still, we’re so glad that she’s speaking out about the importance of health. We hope that this upsetting news will only open up the conversation about the importance of universal healthcare even more. And, we also hope that Alexander sets up some plans to visit his inspirational “pal” soon.