See Nicole Richie Get April Fooled

April Fools! Getting tricked on this particular day happens to the best of us, and Nicole Richie shared a little bit of prankster inspo on Instagram in honor of the occasion.

"A little #AprilFools inspiration: tell a group of girls at a club you want to take their picture," Richie wrote underneath her Instagram video, in which she and friends pose extensively for what they think is a still photograph, but turns out to be a video. Can anyone relate? We've certainly fallen victim to this one a few more times than we'd care to remember.

Richie credited the video (and prank) to her friend, photographer Carlos Eric Lopez, who tricked the House of Harlow designer and her crew into thinking they were having a pro take their group pic. They certainly got more than they bargained for!

Richie (who was a very good sport about the joke) has been busy as of late. This past week, she joined forces with the shopping app Project September to host a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood, and her new television show, Great News, is coming out on April 25th.

Now that we've caught up with Nicole, the question remains: What do you have up your sleeve for April Fools' Day?