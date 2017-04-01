See Nicole Richie Get April Fooled

See Nicole Richie Get April Fooled
JB Lacroix/WireImage
Shop This Post
April 1, 2017 @ 5:00 PM

April Fools! Getting tricked on this particular day happens to the best of us, and Nicole Richie shared a little bit of prankster inspo on Instagram in honor of the occasion.

"A little #AprilFools inspiration: tell a group of girls at a club you want to take their picture," Richie wrote underneath her Instagram video, in which she and friends pose extensively for what they think is a still photograph, but turns out to be a video. Can anyone relate? We've certainly fallen victim to this one a few more times than we'd care to remember.

Richie credited the video (and prank) to her friend, photographer Carlos Eric Lopez, who tricked the House of Harlow designer and her crew into thinking they were having a pro take their group pic. They certainly got more than they bargained for!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSWlA-nh5PV/?taken-by=nicolerichie

VIDEO: Famous Dogs of Instagram Parody Kanye West

Richie (who was a very good sport about the joke) has been busy as of late. This past week, she joined forces with the shopping app Project September to host a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood, and her new television show, Great News, is coming out on April 25th.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSSYrVYB-Va/?taken-by=nicolerichie

RELATED: Nicole Richie's Changing Looks

Now that we've caught up with Nicole, the question remains: What do you have up your sleeve for April Fools' Day?

The Latest in Video

Victoria Beckham Explains What a Spice Girl Is to a 5-Year-Old
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top