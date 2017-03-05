See the Entire Dior Set Get Built in 41 Seconds

Let's get one thing out in the open: We are positively wild about Maria Grazia Chiuri's new imagining of Dior. (So much so that all of fashion was wearing her shoes from the current season to the show—it's sort of like a more socially acceptable version wearing the band's T-shirt to their concert). And her Fall 2017 offering was equally-swoonworthy. Not to mention the formidable set!

About that set: It took 28 days to build, from start to dismantle. 60 people worked on site to make the dream come alive. There were 500 feet of runway, 6,000-plus feet of mirrors, and a whopping 16,000 square feet of tent.

Here, watch the entire build condensed into 41 fashionable seconds.