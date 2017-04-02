Bear Witness to Brooklyn Beckham's First, David-Inspired Tattoo

Like father, like son! Brooklyn Beckham celebrated his 18th birthday at the beginning of March, and that means he's finally old enough to get a tattoo. Yesterday, Beckham took advantage of this newfound freedom, getting his first piece of ink on his forearm.

Beckham is the oldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, and his father, the former pro soccer player, is known for his plentiful tattoos—two full arm sleeves, as well as several tats on his chest and back. Beckham took a cue from his dad when he got his first tattoo, having it done by Mark Mahoney, a family friend, and even picking a design inspired by his father's impressive collection.

Beckham shared several artsy black-and-white photographs from his time at the tattoo parlor, first showing Mahoney working on his forearm. Under the first pic, the young photographer wrote that his tattoo was "just like dads."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSXZ9pPD8MO/ Thank you so much Mark x just like dads A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

After a bit of suspense, Beckham's last post revealed the design of his tat: a Native American chief. David Beckham has a similar tattoo on his torso, so it really is just like his father's!

The Beckham family has always been tight-knit, and this is just another example of how much they love one another. And while many dads might object to their kids getting tatted up, we have a feeling David won't mind...