See Birthday Girl Amy Schumer's Super-Cute Baby Photos

When it comes to hilarious sketches and laugh-out-loud stand-up routines, Amy Schumer is as reliable as they come. The comedian, who rings in her 36th birthday today, has had us obsessing over her TV show Inside Amy Schumer since its inception. Her first major film, Trainwreck, starring big names like Bill Hader, Tilda Swinton, and Brie Larson, was a box office hit a couple summers ago and helped propel Schumer towards becoming one of comedy's biggest names.

Not only is Schumer blessed with talent in spades, but her social media handles are laugh-out-loud funny. There are unfiltered bon mots (natch) on Twitter and Instagram and, perhaps more surprisingly, adorable throwback gems from her early childhood. In most of her photos, the star poses with sister and road manager, Kimberly, whom she has previously credited as "the only reason I’m able to do this [career]."

So sweet! Want a sneak peek? Scroll through to see 29 super-cute photos of Schumer before she hit it big in comedy. Happy birthday, Amy!

Happy M Day Sita! I love you! A post shared by @amyschumer on May 14, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

Still got it A post shared by @amyschumer on May 13, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

15 ways to wash board abs that will make him say wow #tbt A photo posted by @amyschumer on Apr 7, 2016 at 7:39am PDT

#tbt swinga A photo posted by @amyschumer on Mar 31, 2016 at 7:39am PDT

Me and my bro #tbt A photo posted by @amyschumer on Mar 17, 2016 at 11:07am PDT

Me and #roadmanager #tbt A photo posted by @amyschumer on Feb 11, 2016 at 6:56am PST

When do they announce Oscar nominations? #fingerscrossed #tbt A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jan 14, 2016 at 8:46am PST

#tbt me and my date to the globes #roadmanager my bf will be there too and we did NOT meet on bumble. Great site just not how we met A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jan 7, 2016 at 7:30am PST

Tonight we are performing at constellation with @johnmulaney and @raury A photo posted by @amyschumer on Dec 26, 2015 at 7:02am PST

Coupla future Blanche Dubois #roadmanager #tbt A photo posted by @amyschumer on Dec 17, 2015 at 2:26pm PST

Me with my first globe predicting this moment #tbt Holy hell! Thank you Hollywood foreign press!! This is a dream. A photo posted by @amyschumer on Dec 10, 2015 at 6:05am PST

#tbt we are performing in Nashville and Ft. lauderdale this weekend! A photo posted by @amyschumer on Dec 10, 2015 at 5:38am PST

Pardon me #happythanksgivingyall A video posted by @amyschumer on Nov 26, 2015 at 5:21am PST

Me and #roadmanager don't call it a comeback we've been here for years A video posted by @amyschumer on Nov 12, 2015 at 2:46pm PST

#tbt dressing as myself A photo posted by @amyschumer on Oct 29, 2015 at 5:46am PDT

We be tubbin #tbt #roadmanager this lil gal produced my @hbo special airing on Saturday at 10 A photo posted by @amyschumer on Oct 15, 2015 at 3:13pm PDT

I am hosting Saturday Night Live tonight Mom A photo posted by @amyschumer on Oct 10, 2015 at 6:24am PDT

#tbt dad put me down I have to host @nbcsnl A photo posted by @amyschumer on Oct 8, 2015 at 6:22am PDT

I get to be the first female comic to ever play Madison Square Garden June 23rd. Tickets here http://www.ticketmaster.com/amy-schumer-new-york-new-york-06-23-2016/event/3B004F2FEE6F28EC?artistid=1180715&majorcatid=10002&minorcatid=51 A photo posted by @amyschumer on Sep 17, 2015 at 9:16am PDT

I want to dance with somebody #roadmanager #tbt A photo posted by @amyschumer on Sep 3, 2015 at 6:04am PDT

#tbt me and my bro on fleek A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jul 23, 2015 at 5:41pm PDT

#trainwreck come out today. I hope you see it and love it. It's a love letter to my little sister #roadmanager A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jul 17, 2015 at 12:31pm PDT

#tbt always a bridesmaid A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jun 4, 2015 at 9:19am PDT

#tbt wish me luck at the Apollo tomorrow A photo posted by @amyschumer on May 28, 2015 at 11:27am PDT

I'm on Kimmel tonight #tbt A photo posted by @amyschumer on May 14, 2015 at 9:15am PDT

Always setting trends #tbt #rednoseday A photo posted by @amyschumer on May 21, 2015 at 9:44am PDT

I am filming a special for @HBO at the Apollo May 29th directed by Chris Rock. #roadmanager will be there lookin like this #tbt A photo posted by @amyschumer on May 7, 2015 at 11:19am PDT

Happy Mother's Day Sita A photo posted by @amyschumer on May 9, 2015 at 9:33pm PDT