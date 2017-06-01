See Birthday Girl Amy Schumer's Super-Cute Baby Photos

When it comes to hilarious sketches and laugh-out-loud stand-up routines, Amy Schumer is as reliable as they come. The comedian, who rings in her 36th birthday today, has had us obsessing over her TV show Inside Amy Schumer since its inception. Her first major film, Trainwreck, starring big names like Bill Hader, Tilda Swinton, and Brie Larson, was a box office hit a couple summers ago and helped propel Schumer towards becoming one of comedy's biggest names.
Not only is Schumer blessed with talent in spades, but her social media handles are laugh-out-loud funny. There are unfiltered bon mots (natch) on Twitter and Instagram and, perhaps more surprisingly, adorable throwback gems from her early childhood. In most of her photos, the star poses with sister and road manager, Kimberly, whom she has previously credited as "the only reason I’m able to do this [career]."
