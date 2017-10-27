So, Thousands of Secret JFK Files Were Just Made Public

InStyle Staff
Oct 26, 2017 @ 8:30 pm

Conspiracy theorists must be having a field day right now, as the National Archives just released thousands of secret files related to the 1963 assassination of president John F. Kennedy. 2,891 documents, to be precise. And apparently, there’s a lot more where that came from.

President Trump came to an agreement with intelligence agencies to postpone the release of additional documents until late April of 2018. The reveal was a result of a decades-old law that mandated the records be made public by a certain deadline. 

From Trump’s memorandum:

The American public expects — and deserves — its Government to provide as much access as possible to the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records (records) so that the people may finally be fully informed about all aspects of this pivotal event. Therefore, I am ordering today that the veil finally be lifted. At the same time, executive departments and agencies (agencies) have proposed to me that certain information should continue to be redacted because of national security, law enforcement, and foreign affairs concerns. I have no choice —today — but to accept those redactions rather than allow potentially irreversible harm to our Nation’s security. To further address these concerns, I am also ordering agencies to re-review each and every one of those redactions over the next 180 days. At the end of that period, I will order the public disclosure of any information that the agencies cannot demonstrate meets the statutory standard for continued postponement of disclosure under section 5(g)(2)(D) of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992 (44 U.S.C. 2107 note) (the “Act”).

And from his Twitter yesterday:

Don't expect any bombshell reveals amongst the files, but should you want to go down the rabbit hole, the documents are available online here.

