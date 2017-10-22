See Sea of Shoes Blogger Jane Aldridge's Pre-Halloween Wedding

In today's digital age, it's not uncommon for bloggers' weddings to be every bit as glamorous as those of big-name celebrities. This weekend, Jane Aldridge, the influencer behind Sea of Shoes, tied the knot with her fiancé Jeff Dashley, and the festivities were as unique as can be expected, replete with lots of flowers, a dog, and...werewolves?
From the looks of things, the wedding started out with a vintage-chic vibe. The bride wore a gorgeous, full-skirted off-the-shoulder gown with a bustle and gold shoes. The couple married under a moodlit, vintage lace backdrop, but after that, things got a little wild. It appears that the theme of the reception was Halloween-related, as Instagram is awash with pics of guests (and the couple) in crazy costumes. Scroll through for some highlights and see the transformation.
Now that's transformative!