Enjoy These Incredibly Hot Photos of Scott Eastwood in Honor of His 31st Birthday

Enjoy These Incredibly Hot Photos of Scott Eastwood in Honor of His 31st Birthday
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Shop This Post
March 21, 2017 @ 8:30 AM
BY: Olivia Bahou

Scott Eastwood, the heartthrob you fell in love with in Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” music video, turns 31 today.

On this momentous day, we mourn the dozens of years that we wasted without knowing he existed. Somehow, Clint Eastwood’s sexy son managed to live most of his life out of the limelight, busting onto the scene in the movie adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’s novel The Longest Ride in 2015. Since then, he’s become a major success because of his rugged good looks and good-natured attitude, starring in films like Overdrive, Suicide Squad, and Snowden.

VIDEO: 10 Times Scott Eastwood Made Us Laugh on Instagram

2017 is sure to be a big year for the actor, who has Walk of Fame, The Fate of the Furious, and Overdrive lined up on his résumé. Luckily there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for Eastwood mania. In honor of the hunky star’s 31st birthday, relive his hottest moments and thank your lucky stars for this sexy star's celebrity pedigree.

RELATED: Shirtless Scott Eastwood Shows Off His Rippling Muscles in Australia

Just having a cold beer behind a boat.....

A post shared by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on

Asked this nice lady if I could borrow little Sunny for this photo.

A post shared by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on

Had to take Freddy out to get some exercise. Not sure how much he actually got. #lazy #freddy @islesurfandsup

A photo posted by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on

Another awesome day on #overdrive. New school vs oldschool.

A photo posted by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on

The new BMW i8. This this is amazing. Electric. I want one. On set of #overdrive

A photo posted by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on

Had a nice flight the other day from LA to San Diego. Thanks for shooting @ninadobrev

A photo posted by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on

On the universal lot yesterday and saw #Ted. Teddy bear paperwork. Ted Your drinking again. We talked about this.

A photo posted by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on

Found this little guy on the streets of Toronto. So flipping cute. #couldn'thelpmyself

A photo posted by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on

The Latest in Video

Coinage: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top