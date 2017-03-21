Enjoy These Incredibly Hot Photos of Scott Eastwood in Honor of His 31st Birthday

Scott Eastwood, the heartthrob you fell in love with in Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” music video, turns 31 today.

On this momentous day, we mourn the dozens of years that we wasted without knowing he existed. Somehow, Clint Eastwood’s sexy son managed to live most of his life out of the limelight, busting onto the scene in the movie adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’s novel The Longest Ride in 2015. Since then, he’s become a major success because of his rugged good looks and good-natured attitude, starring in films like Overdrive, Suicide Squad, and Snowden.

VIDEO: 10 Times Scott Eastwood Made Us Laugh on Instagram

2017 is sure to be a big year for the actor, who has Walk of Fame, The Fate of the Furious, and Overdrive lined up on his résumé. Luckily there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for Eastwood mania. In honor of the hunky star’s 31st birthday, relive his hottest moments and thank your lucky stars for this sexy star's celebrity pedigree.

RELATED: Shirtless Scott Eastwood Shows Off His Rippling Muscles in Australia

Just having a cold beer behind a boat..... A post shared by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

Asked this nice lady if I could borrow little Sunny for this photo. A post shared by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on Sep 21, 2016 at 4:37pm PDT

This is my favorite way to do yoga. Have two beautiful women touching me. Drinking a beer while on a lake with the dog. #summer #imonvacation #dontjudgeme A post shared by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on Aug 9, 2016 at 7:43am PDT

Had to take Freddy out to get some exercise. Not sure how much he actually got. #lazy #freddy @islesurfandsup A photo posted by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on Apr 10, 2016 at 5:30pm PDT

Beach run ✔ ocean swim here we go!! Come on people. Get out there and do something active. In the end all we have is our health. Do one thing today that betters you. #startswithone A photo posted by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on Mar 16, 2016 at 4:20pm PDT

Another awesome day on #overdrive. New school vs oldschool. A photo posted by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on Feb 16, 2016 at 11:44am PST

The new BMW i8. This this is amazing. Electric. I want one. On set of #overdrive A photo posted by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on Feb 15, 2016 at 12:46pm PST

Ralph Lauren paid 40 million bucks for one of these. A 1937 Bugatti type 57 Atalante. So cool to get to drive this baby for #overdrive #mancrush A photo posted by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on Jan 29, 2016 at 4:13am PST

Just got done surfing the French Riviera. Surfing is really great cross training, you burn a ton a calories paddling and trying super hard to look cool. #pointbreak3? #we'renotholdinghands @moviemort A photo posted by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on Jan 10, 2016 at 10:51am PST

Had a nice flight the other day from LA to San Diego. Thanks for shooting @ninadobrev A photo posted by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on Nov 27, 2015 at 7:00pm PST

On the universal lot yesterday and saw #Ted. Teddy bear paperwork. Ted Your drinking again. We talked about this. A photo posted by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on Oct 30, 2015 at 5:01pm PDT

Found this little guy on the streets of Toronto. So flipping cute. #couldn'thelpmyself A photo posted by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on Jun 10, 2015 at 10:23am PDT