Enjoy These Incredibly Hot Photos of Scott Eastwood in Honor of His 31st Birthday

Scott Eastwood, the heartthrob you fell in love with in Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” music video, turns 31 today.
On this momentous day, we mourn the dozens of years that we wasted without knowing he existed. Somehow, Clint Eastwood’s sexy son managed to live most of his life out of the limelight, busting onto the scene in the movie adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’s novel The Longest Ride in 2015. Since then, he’s become a major success because of his rugged good looks and good-natured attitude, starring in films like Overdrive, Suicide Squad, and Snowden.
2017 is sure to be a big year for the actor, who has Walk of Fame, The Fate of the Furious, and Overdrive lined up on his résumé. Luckily there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for Eastwood mania. In honor of the hunky star’s 31st birthday, relive his hottest moments and thank your lucky stars for this sexy star's celebrity pedigree.
I was getting my Sunday sweat on, when I ran into this little legend (Jake) who was so pumped to see me. Any chance I get to make someone's day is incredible. Every human has a superpower, the ability to brighten up someone's day just by doing or saying something kind to them. I have the best fans in the word. Thanks @ifbbjudgedre. #Australia #summer #pacificrimuprising
You don't always need a gym. Sometimes all you need is a backyard and some motivation from my boys @tommycaudill @patmillin and @elevated___performance Thanks for the support guys! Happy hump day people. Make sure you go out and do something amazing for YOURSELF. #ItStartsWithOne Training is in full effect for #PacificRim #AustraliaHereICome
It's 4pm Sunday. We are leaving Austin. Sitting at @icenhauers with @geoffmstults, if you want one of these passes they are all yours. Best joke, most ridiculous outfit, dolphin shorts, anything with a unicorn on it, a wolf howling at the moon or a dog named Baxter. Sorry guys, LADIES ONLY!!! See you soon