Scott Disick Shares Cute Clip of Son Reign Killing the Rock Climbing Game

Scott Disick has a little mountain man on his hands!

He still has two years to go until kindergarten, but according to footage Disick recently shared of his son Reign, the youngster is already "killing it" in the rock climbing gym.

In a short clip posted to Disick’s Instagram story on Tuesday, the three-year-old announces, “I’m killing it!” as he scales the wall (with the help of a harness and spotter, of course). With his dirty blond locks pulled back in a low ponytail, Reign, Disick's youngest child with reality star ex Kourtney Kardashian, certainly seems to be enjoying his day with dad.

letthelordbewithyou/Instagram

Disick, 34, and Kardashian, 38, were together off and on between 2006 and 2015 and share three children together: Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and little Reign. When asked about how they make co-parenting work, Disick admitted he has "no idea" how he and Kardashian pull it off.

“I don’t think we know any other way, to be honest. We never had any negativity between us and we made a very smooth transition into the way we live, and luckily, thank God, we’re able to see one another and still be with our children and, knock on wood, that we have that,” he told People last March.

“Thank God we have that and everyone is somewhat happy and it seems to work. It’s not broke, so don’t fix it.”

MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 7, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Keep up the good work you two!