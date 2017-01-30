Gift Your True Love a New Fragrance Each Month with 25% Off at Scentbird

January 30, 2017 @ 4:45 PM
by: Anna Hecht

Still trying to decide what to get your S.O. this Valentine's Day? Consider the hunt over—at least if your other half has a serious thing for fragrances. Scentbird, a monthly subscription service for women (and men!) will send your love a new travel-size spritzer of their choosing every 30 days. While there are lots of things we find pretty genius about this concept, perhaps what we love most is that it takes the stress out of tracking down the perfect fragrance and puts the choice in their hands.

Right now, InStyle is offering readers an exclusive 25 percent off $14.99/month subscriptions with promo code: INSTYLE25. This means you'll get an even better deal on Scentbird's selection of over 450 designer fragrances—and you'll score a heavenly smelling partner in the process. How good is that?

Here's to a new fragrance landing on your true love's doorstep each month!

