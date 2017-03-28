A Game of Pictionary Reveals Scarlett Johansson as a VR Artist

Scarlett Johansson can add Pictionary wiz to her list of talents.

On Monday, the actress made an appearance on the Tonight Show to promote her upcoming movie, Ghost in the Shell, and show off her drawing skills in an updated version of a classic game.

Facing off against host Jimmy Fallon and Dove Cameron with teammate Michael Che, the Avengers star tried her hand at a game of Virtual Reality Pictionary, where—thanks to VR goggles, a hand controller, and a computer program named Tilt Brush—the players were able to illustrate their clues in 3D.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

While the 32-year-old was a little skeptical about Jimmy's abilities and joked she was going to watch the pair "crash and burn," the late night emcee set the bar high with a rendering of "clown car," which Cameron got in less than 30 seconds and celebrated with a victory dance.

Next up, an understandably intimidated Johansson admitted that she was scared as she donned the VR goggles and skillfully portrayed "pinball machine" by drawing a 3D version which Che easily guessed.

Cameron's version of "head in the clouds" was an easy pick, and was followed up by Che's hilarious vision of "spring chicken," which made no sense to anyone.

"How the hell do you draw spring?" the SNL star quipped.

Who knew ScarJo was a Pictionary shark! See the star's drawing skills in the video above.