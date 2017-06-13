Scarlett Johansson Glittered at the Rough Night Premiere in a Disco Ball Dress

Scarlett Johansson looked anything but rough at Monday's New York City premiere of Rough Night.

For the second day in a row, the 32-year-old Oscar winner donned a custom ensemble by Michael Kors Collection. After rocking an edgy high-slit suit to the Tony Awards Sunday, Johansson slipped into yet another bespoke piece by the designer for the Big Apple premiere of her latest flick; however, this time she opted for something a bit more glamorous.

Johansson wowed in a silver sequined silk crepe gown with a crisscross halter neckline as she walked the black carpet at AMC Loews Lincoln Square Monday night. The actress wore her short, platinum strands parted and slicked to one side, which complemented the gown's chic silhouette. A dramatic cat-eye and a soft pink lip finished her camera-ready look.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Johansson was joined by costars Kate McKinnon, Demi Moore, Jillian Bell, Zoë Kravitz, and Ilana Glazer for the star-studded premiere of the comedy that follows five college friends who reunite in Miami for a wild bachelorette weekend.

"It's hilarious," McKinnon told People back in March. "Scarlett Johansson is a great actress—really funny. She improvises really funny stuff and it's really rare to find the two rolled into one. And it's such a cool thing to watch her just work. I sort of just sit there and go, 'Wow, look at that.'"

Catch Rough Night in theaters beginning June 16.