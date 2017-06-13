Scarlett Johansson Brought Her 72-Year-Old Doppelgänger to the Rough Night Premiere

Scarlett Johansson and her grandma doppelgänger have officially met, and these pictures say it all. As promised, the actress brought her 72-year-old look-alike, Geraldine, to the premiere of her new film, Rough Night, on Monday, and the two had a blast on the red carpet.

In case you needed a refresher, Johansson was virtually introduced to Geraldine back in April, when one Redditer posted a photo of his grandmother, writing, “My grandma looked like Scarlett Johansson when she was younger.”

https://twitter.com/reddit/status/857418230910013440 "My grandma can get down..." u/denverjoel's grandma is about to meet her doppelgänger: Scarlett Johansson. 🎥: https://t.co/DMHKovnURJ pic.twitter.com/707wdGhE9Y — Reddit (@reddit) April 27, 2017

The photo quickly went viral, and the actress herself agreed that the resemblance is uncanny. She invited Geraldine to walk the red carpet with her at her next movie premiere, which just so happened to be on Monday night.

The two posed side-by-side on the red carpet with matching sparkling clutches made to imitate a nametag. The two switched purses, so Scarlett’s purse read “Hello, my name is Geraldine.”

Just look at these two laughing and smiling the night away.

If Johansson ever needs an actress to play her in the future, she knows just who to call.