Scarlett Johansson and Boyfriend Colin Jost Shared a Sneaky Moment of PDA on SNL

Scarlett Johansson and her boyfriend, Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost, are known to be pretty low-key when it comes to their relationship. They made their first public appearance just a couple weeks ago, and later shared a stage (sort of) during SNL’s holiday episode when ScarJo made a cameo as Ivanka Trump in the show’s opening sketch.

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

We were waiting with bated breath during the episode’s Weekend Update segment for some sort of reference to the under-the-radar couple, but nothing came. As the episode came to a close, we grew resigned to the idea that no Scar-Jost Easter egg would come—BUT WE WERE WRONG.

In the final credits, the cast ice skates in Rockefeller Center’s famed rink. While barely noticeable, Jost and Johansson can be spotted holding hands for a split-second while they skate through the crowd! Catch the exact moment at 0:40 in the video below.

This is truly a holiday miracle.