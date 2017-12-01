Scarlett Johansson Makes Red Carpet Debut with New Boyfriend Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson is taking a budding romance to the next level, Hollywood style.

While the Avengers: Infinity War star and SNL funnyman Colin Jost—who were first linked back in May—have taken their love all around town, the lovebirds kicked things up a notch Thursday evening as they made their red carpet debut as a couple in New York City.

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

And although the 33-year-old beauty posed solo on the carpet, the pair reunited inside the American Museum of Natural History Gala and officially made their relationship public as they took photos together.

Mike Pont/WireImage

Johansson couldn’t stop beaming as she cuddled up to her beau while paying homage to her moniker in a scarlet strapless vintage number by storied fashion house Yves Saint Laurent.

Getty/Sylvain Gaboury

Proving that love definitely suits her, the actress offset her radiant complexion with a soft pixie and romantic makeup, which she paired with a dark manicure and an elegant crimson box clutch.

Meanwhile, the smitten comedian played it dapper in a classic black tuxedo and a black bowtie.