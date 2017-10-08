Say What? Gigi Hadid Did a Makeup Collab with Maybelline!

Gigi Hadid lit up Instagram on Sunday when she dropped some major news. She’s got a collaboration with Maybelline in the works—and it’s coming out SOON!

In the popular ‘gram, (it garnered 512,322 likes in under an hour) Hadid is pictured at a vanity surrounded by copious amounts of makeup (and a latte), leading us to believe it’s going to be quite the comprehensive collection capitalizing on her signature beauty looks. We’re expecting highlighter, naturally, and from the looks of it, a lion’s share of nude lipsticks, and some vampy hues as well. This makes total sense given Hadid is a face of the brand and also a modern beauty icon.

For the reveal photo, Hadid wears rose-colored sunnies and a brown and green furry jacket (because that’s what we all do at our vanities) and is framed by a backdrop of butterflies.

“A year in the making.. #GIGIxMAYBELLINE COMING SOON. @maybelline,” the model captioned the photo.

We can’t believe Gigi’s been keeping this from us for a year!