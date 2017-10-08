Say What? Gigi Hadid Did a Makeup Collab with Maybelline!

InStyle Staff
October 08, 2017

Gigi Hadid lit up Instagram on Sunday when she dropped some major news. She’s got a collaboration with Maybelline in the works—and it’s coming out SOON!

In the popular ‘gram, (it garnered 512,322 likes in under an hour) Hadid is pictured at a vanity surrounded by copious amounts of makeup (and a latte), leading us to believe it’s going to be quite the comprehensive collection capitalizing on her signature beauty looks. We’re expecting highlighter, naturally, and from the looks of it, a lion’s share of nude lipsticks, and some vampy hues as well. This makes total sense given Hadid is a face of the brand and also a modern beauty icon.

For the reveal photo, Hadid wears rose-colored sunnies and a brown and green furry jacket (because that’s what we all do at our vanities) and is framed by a backdrop of butterflies.

“A year in the making.. #GIGIxMAYBELLINE COMING SOON. @maybelline,” the model captioned the photo.

A year in the making.. #GIGIxMAYBELLINE COMING SOON. @maybelline 🦋💄✨

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

We can’t believe Gigi’s been keeping this from us for a year!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hey guys. We're backstage, Maybelline, Gigi Hadid, Erin Parsons. The one and only. Doing a little touch up. I have an idea though. What? I kinda feel like I need a break, I think, what about you doing my makeup. I think I might- Yeah. [LAUGH] Please. How about a little powder for me please. One [INAUDIBLE] early, girl, we're doing more than a powder. [CROSSTALK] I'm gonna turn it up. Okay. [MUSIC] Matte ink. Okay. [LAUGH] Heroine, like female hero. Okay, I I think I'll feel like a superhero. You know what I'm going to do to you? When you're this close, I'm going to look you right in the eyes. Is that what I do to you? No. You know you start to sing? I'm annoying. I sent. Am I allowed to stand? Let's get very close. I'm going to put some gloss on this then we're going to do the wing and we'll have it. okay. Work it. You want some Contour Girl. Give me that too. Contour girl, ha. [LAUGH] This is what Erin does to me. She scoops as much sticky gel as she can, and then she suffocates me with it. [MUSIC] Are you sure you want to do a wing? It's not that easy. Okay, do it, put her to the test! My, gosh! Okay we're gonna pull it. Okay, wait maybe I should relax my eyes. Is it relaxed? Damn, girl! Should I, right? That's the thing! You can drop it, you can pull it or you can drop it. No, exactly. You know what I mean? Every, single, move. Yes! Is in a good spot. We like? Now I love that. I feel absolutely gorgeous, and I have to say that was really calming and relaxing. And I could get used to this, I think could, I'll take over, I'll be a model. We're here tomorrow. [LAUGH] Should I try tomorrow? We'll tell them, you have your fittings and [LAUGH] [LAUGH] Well they better- I think your fitting Do I get to go home? I think that they might need to call a few more shops for me first. Okay. Haha. Glad you guys were here. That was really fun, actually. That was fun. I have to say. I never get my makeup done, and I feel really pretty, and she did an amazing job. So thank you so much. I love you. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!