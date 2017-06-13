Sasha Obama's First Name Isn't Sasha and the Internet Can't Get Over It

by: Jonathan Borge
June 13, 2017 @ 1:45 PM

This may sound like fake news, but what you’re about to read will seriously send you into a Google deep dive: Sasha Obama’s first name is actually Natasha.

When the world first learned that Sasha had a summer job on Martha’s Vineyard in 2016, the New York Daily News reported that her gig at Nancy’s seafood restaurant found her bussing tables, working the takeout window, and doing the food industry thing. But in that same story, Sasha reportedly went by her full name, Natasha, on the job.

Yes, Barack and Michelle Obama publically call Malia's 16-year-old younger sister by the name of Sasha, but that's actually a nickname. And the Internet once again caught wind of this news and boy, are people having a field day. Here’s what’s been going down:

Some are in shock:

https://twitter.com/katlor14/status/874660750991687682

https://twitter.com/jonasheartss/status/874663936355860480

https://twitter.com/lilblvckgirl/status/874660114963337217

https://twitter.com/ShiiWilliamss/status/874655909846409222

https://twitter.com/_Oleprettyass_/status/874655360887468034

https://twitter.com/mvny_romeo/status/874652006291525632

https://twitter.com/dathanthigpen/status/874645952375685121

https://twitter.com/positiviTeee/status/874335790498811906

Other people, well, already knew:

https://twitter.com/Nhyiira/status/874646859586953216

https://twitter.com/SuuvamNeupane/status/874124171277631488

Minds blown.

