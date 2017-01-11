Sasha Obama Misses POTUS's Farewell Speech, Sparks Hilarious Internet Reactions

President Barack Obama delivered his farewell address in his beloved city of Chicago on Tuesday night and First Lady Michelle Obama and the couple's 18-year-old daughter, Malia, moved the nation with their teary responses to the speech.
But during this time, 15-year-old Sasha was the talk of Twitter for another reason: Well, she was nowhere to be seen.
Of course, the Internet went nuts, got #WheresSasha trending on Twitter, and postulated hilarious ideas about just what exactly was more important than attending her dad's final speech as 44th president of the United States.
As for the real reason? The teen stayed home because she had a test at school on Wednesday morning, according to CBS News correspondent Mark Knoller. Even if the high schooler got back in time for the exam, a late night trip to Chicago would likely cut into her time to study and rest up:
And while we love the idea of a Sasha Obama presidential run, it seems that her parents simply put their daughter's education above all else. That, or she has one tough teacher.
Helpfully, Malia (and much of Hollywood) did enough crying for the M.I.A. younger sister. Relive the most emotional moments from POTUS's farewell address.