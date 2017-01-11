Sasha Obama Misses POTUS's Farewell Speech, Sparks Hilarious Internet Reactions

President Barack Obama delivered his farewell address in his beloved city of Chicago on Tuesday night and First Lady Michelle Obama and the couple's 18-year-old daughter, Malia, moved the nation with their teary responses to the speech.

But during this time, 15-year-old Sasha was the talk of Twitter for another reason: Well, she was nowhere to be seen.

VIDEO: Sasha Obama's Style Transformation

Of course, the Internet went nuts, got #WheresSasha trending on Twitter, and postulated hilarious ideas about just what exactly was more important than attending her dad's final speech as 44th president of the United States.

Sasha Obama:"Can I get Tuesday night off, my dad is giving his farewell speech"

Manager:"Only if you can find someone to cover your shift" — Celine Besman (@CelineBesman) January 11, 2017

Anyone else wondering if #sashaobama is the designated survivor? — Jaime Allentuck (@JAllentuck) January 11, 2017

sasha obama couldn't make it because she's at home planning her 2040 campaign — Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) January 11, 2017

You know Michelle's the kinda mom who's like "GROUNDED MEANS GROUNDED" #WheresSasha — Devin Corrigan (@official_devinc) January 11, 2017

As for the real reason? The teen stayed home because she had a test at school on Wednesday morning, according to CBS News correspondent Mark Knoller. Even if the high schooler got back in time for the exam, a late night trip to Chicago would likely cut into her time to study and rest up:

Where was Sasha? WH Official says she stayed back in DC tonight because she has an exam at school tomorrow morning. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 11, 2017

And while we love the idea of a Sasha Obama presidential run, it seems that her parents simply put their daughter's education above all else. That, or she has one tough teacher.

Sasha Obama didn't attend the Farewell Address because she has an exam tomorrow morning. Michelle don't play games. — cloy (@chloenbrandon) January 11, 2017

Sasha Obama missed her dad's farewell address because of an exam. I need to remember this the next time that a student asks for a deferral. — Duane Bratt (@DuaneBratt) January 11, 2017

RELATED: See the Stars' Reactions to President Obama's Farewell Speech

Helpfully, Malia (and much of Hollywood) did enough crying for the M.I.A. younger sister. Relive the most emotional moments from POTUS's farewell address.