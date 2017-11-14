Remember When Sarah Silverman and Jimmy Kimmel Dated? Relive Their Romance with These Awkward Throwback Photos

If there were a pair of friends who defined the term "ex goals," it would be Sarah Silverman and Jimmy Kimmel. They're still great friends, they're supportive of each other's projects, and they also happen to post the best birthday messages, as Silverman aptly demonstrated on Monday.

In celebration of Kimmel ringing in the big 5-0, Silverman took to Twitter to wish him well with a few hilariously unconventional birthday photos.

HOLY SHIT Happy 50th Birthday to ma brother @jimmykimmel pic.twitter.com/CrSTFmfLMk — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 13, 2017

"HOLY S— Happy 50th Birthday to ma brother," she captioned the pics.

Silverman and Kimmel dated for five years before breaking up in 2008, but they've been on good terms since, with Silverman even visiting Kimmel's show to talk about her boyfriend Michael Sheen.

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty

Kimmel's ex wasn't the only one thinking of him on his special day, though not everyone was as nice as Silverman. A slew of celebrities piled on with mean tweets about Jimmy Kimmel for his birthday, and David Letterman, Jon Stewart, and Kim Kardashian West did not hold back.

Happy birthday, Jimmy Kimmel! We wish you only the nicest tweets in the future.