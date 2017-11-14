Remember When Sarah Silverman and Jimmy Kimmel Dated? Relive Their Romance with These Awkward Throwback Photos

Alexandra Whittaker
Nov 14, 2017 @ 9:45 am

If there were a pair of friends who defined the term "ex goals," it would be Sarah Silverman and Jimmy Kimmel. They're still great friends, they're supportive of each other's projects, and they also happen to post the best birthday messages, as Silverman aptly demonstrated on Monday.

In celebration of Kimmel ringing in the big 5-0, Silverman took to Twitter to wish him well with a few hilariously unconventional birthday photos. 

"HOLY S— Happy 50th Birthday to ma brother," she captioned the pics.

Silverman and Kimmel dated for five years before breaking up in 2008, but they've been on good terms since, with Silverman even visiting Kimmel's show to talk about her boyfriend Michael Sheen.

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty

Kimmel's ex wasn't the only one thinking of him on his special day, though not everyone was as nice as Silverman. A slew of celebrities piled on with mean tweets about Jimmy Kimmel for his birthday, and David Letterman, Jon Stewart, and Kim Kardashian West did not hold back. 

Happy birthday, Jimmy Kimmel! We wish you only the nicest tweets in the future. 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Good, my wife was in bed relaxing. And when a very attentive nurse at Cedar Sinai Hospital, her name is Nanoosh, was checking him out and heard a murmur in his heart, which is common with newborn babies. But she also noticed he was a bit purple, which is not common. And they determined he wasn't getting enough oxygen into his blood, which as far as I understand. Or understood at the time was most likely one of two things either his heart or his lungs. [MUSIC] And basically the pulmonary valve was completely blocked and he has a hole in the wall between the left And right sides of his heart. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!