Sarah Paulson Was Advised to Keep Her Relationship with “Much Older” Girlfriend Holland Taylor a Secret

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor have been dating for about two years now and have plenty of adorable couple moments to show for it, but their romance wasn't always as accepted by others. Paulson revealed to Net-a-Porter's digital magazine, The Edit, that at one point, she was told to hide her relationship with Taylor based on the fear that it could negatively impact her budding career.

"My life choices are, um, unconventional," she said in the cover story. "I'm with a much older person, and people find that totally fascinating and odd, and to me, it's the least interesting thing about me."

Taylor is now 74 years old while Paulson is 42, and some people felt compelled to note their age difference to Paulson.

"Early on, when people found out I was with Holland, some said: 'I think you have to be careful, I'm afraid it's going to affect your career negatively.' I was like, what? It never occurred to me at all," Paulson said.

While it hadn't occurred to her until that point, when she accepted her well-deserved Emmy for Best Actress in 2016 for her role as Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson, she debated whether or not to say "I love you" to Taylor in her acceptance speech.

"It occurred to me, should I not do that? And then I thought, why would I not?" Paulson said. "The fact I'm having this thought is wrong. But I had a moment of societal concern; wondering if, maybe, people who didn't know that about me would be like, wait, what? But then, you know, I did it anyway."

