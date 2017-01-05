This Is How Sarah Michelle Gellar Says a Buffy Revival "Could" Happen

Lately, it seems like all of our favorite TV shows from years past are getting revived, and now Buffy the Vampire Slayer is in on the conversation. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, star Sarah Michelle Gellar discussed bringing back the beloved series, and she'll give you SO MUCH HOPE.

"I have always believed that what was so unique about the show was the use of horrors of those formative years," she said. "With high school and college as a backdrop, we were able to address racism, identity, bullying, guilt, death, first love, and heartbreak using the demons as metaphors for the demons we all experience. I am not sure how that translates into adulthood, although I am sure it could."

VIDEO: Sarah Michelle Gellar's Red Carpet Style

I repeat, "I am sure it could." And we'd say the adult world has its demons too.

So where in the world does she think Buffy is now? "The burden of saving the world a lot always weighed heavily on her, so for her sake, I hope she is somewhere on a beautiful beach located far away from any Hellmouth."

RELATED: Sarah Michelle Gellar's 7-Year-Old Daughter Just Got Her First Big Acting Role

Hey, there's nothing stopping a Slayer from kicking butt on a beach.