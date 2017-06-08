Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Ready for Summer with New Platinum Blonde Locks

The countdown to summer has officially begun for Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The beloved Buffy the Vampire Slayer star took to Instagram on Wednesday to signal the change of seasons with a dramatic beach-ready makeover complete with a fresh blonde dye job and a sprinkling of freckles that's has us so pumped for warm weather.

"Got my hair did....and now I'm ready for summer," the Cruel Intentions actress captioned the selfie, which offers fans a close-up look at her youthful complexion, as she peeks out from a curtain of freshly cut, bright blonde hair.

"So summer...I'm waiting #JuneGloom," she continued, referring to the notorious overcast weather that plagues southern California in the late spring.

Considering that the hair color chameleon has experimented with shades ranging from dark brunette to light blonde, and every shade in between, it comes as no surprise that she's marking the return of warm weather with a big change.

Last spring, Gellar memorably debuted a darker shade to signal the end of winter hibernation. However, we're big fans of her latest 'do.