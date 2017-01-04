Sarah Jessica Parker Gets Stuck in an Elevator but at Least Her Phone Is Charged

Of the many things Sarah Jessica Parker gave us during her time as Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City thoughtful commentary is among our favorites. And it continues to live on in the actress's Instagram feed. One example: Her video of her recent experience of getting stuck in an elevator.

"I couldn't help but wonder, are we ever going to get this elevator door open?" She may not have said those exact words, but Parker did provide hilarious commentary throughout her ordeal, as shown in the clip she posted Tuesday.

As people on the outside of the elevator attempted to pry the doors open, she narrated. "Currently stuck in an elevator for 11 minutes now, 12 minutes. Everybody is working hard. We’re not panicked," Parker says calmly in the video. "We remain stuck, but we have food, water, charged phones, excellent company. We’ve met new people and we’re very hopeful." All the necessities one would ever need!

"But we do need to be somewhere in 45 minutes," she adds.

Although the video ends with the group still stuck, we hope that the Divorce actress got to where she needed to be on time.

In the post's caption, Parker wrote, "Enjoy. Everyone so nice and helpful." Watch the clip here:

Malfunctioning elevators, celebrities, and social media documentation have become a trend as of late—first Kylie and Kendall Jenner during New York Fashion Week, then Selena Gomez in Paris and Ryan Seacrest just before New Year's Eve, and now SJP. When will the madness end?