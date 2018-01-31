Sarah Jessica Parker Finds Parenthood to Be Painful yet Exhilarating

For years, Sarah Jessica Parker played Sex and the City’s self-centered protagonist Carrie Bradshaw, who made the show famous with monologues about her dating escapades and closet size. But in real life, SJP is more focused on her kids than her shoe collection. In a new interview that many parents can relate to, the celebrity says that her life revolves around her family’s schedules, not her own.

“You're in a constant state of worrying about your children … It's very painful and it's exhilarating. It's a really interesting way of living in the world. I read books differently, or I look at parents and children on the subway differently. I hear music differently or when I see something, I think, ‘I wish Tabitha and Loretta were with me now and they could see this.’ That's the good part,” Parker said on a new episode of Girlboss Radio, hosted by Sophia Amoruso, of 15-year-old son James and 8-year-old daughters Tabitha and Marion Loretta.

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal

“It's not for everybody—there's a lot that's really hard. It's exhausting and you're basically just cleaning up after people all day. You're one big, good, old-fashioned secretary. All I do is organize peoples' lives and get them here and there and all that. It's what I wanted and with that, though, comes witnessing somebody hopefully develop into a really interesting, decent person who contributes something.”

Parker also commented on her marriage to Matthew Broderick, revealing how they make it work when they’re often in different cities. “We have lives that allow us to be away and come back together. His work life takes him here, and mine takes me there. In some ways, I think that that's been enormously beneficial because we have so much to share in a way … Relationships are hard. I always felt that I wanted to invest more. I love him and I think he's brilliant. I'm sure I annoy him. He annoys me sometimes. I'm enormously proud of the person he is,” SJP said.

In the wide-ranging interview, Parker found time to comment on her involvement in the Time’s Up movement as well. “In very basic terms, the big goal is parity, equality, a safe work environment. Not very controversial, just the pillars on which we should be out in the world functioning … The idea was that we should look inward first. These conversations are happening internally in [other] industries [too]. We're not hearing about all of them because they're not all associated with names that people recognize, but ... it's a huge conversation, it's a complex one … We're hearing people really sharing—some loudly and some more quietly—really stunning and very upsetting stories. I don't think that we can retreat from it,” she said.

“How do we look at legislation and how do we develop codes of conduct so there is no confusion? There is this really big, hard question; the answers are hard, but the pursuit is good.”

