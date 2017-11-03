Sarah Jessica Parker Is Opening the Pop-Up Store of Your Dreams

Jonathan Borge
Nov 03, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

Carrie Bradshaw’s obsession with shoes was a recurring plotline on Sex the City. And while Carrie knew how to spot a good Manolo Blahnik heel, no one else is as much of an accessories master as the actress who portrayed the fictional character for years: Sarah Jessica Parker.

This month, the 52-year-old household name is proving just that in New York, where she’s opening the first pop-up shop for her eponymous shoe line SJP.

“Having a home in N.Y.C. for our SJP Collection has been only a seeming fantasy since we launched our brand almost four years ago,” Parker said in a statement. “N.Y.C. has long been an inspiration and a constant source of energy for us and we are thrilled that we can share our very personally detailed collection with those who live here as we as all those who visit our beloved city.”

The store will be situated right on Fifth Avenue and the 1,600-square-foot space will be as chic as the actress herself, with lucite wallpaper designed by Wallshoppe.

As for the shoes, Parker has chosen to re-imagine select popular pairs from SJP’s 2014 launch, exclusive to the store. They’ll include the Bliss in blue velvet, the Serpentine ($270; bloomingdales.com) in quartz, and the Carrie ($355; bloomingdales.com) in twilight satin, all of which will live alongside her latest resort 2017 collection. The brand’s LBD will be there too.

The SJP Collection pop-up will run from Nov. 24 through Dec. 3 at 640 Fifth Avenue in New York City, just in time for Black Friday.

If you’re not already in Manhattan, book your ticket, stat.

