Sarah Jessica Parker Knows How to Do Sex and the City 3 Without Kim Cattrall

The possibility of Sex and the City 3 now looks far less promising as Kim Cattrall (aka Samantha Jones) has bowed out of doing another sequel, but Sarah Jessica Parker knows how to get the ball rolling once again. The actress, who played Carrie Bradshaw in both the TV series and two films, has offered the part of Samantha to a new star: Ellen DeGeneres.

“So she’s not coming back, but you can still do it without her, right?” DeGeneres asked SJP of moving on without Cattrall on Wednesday’s episode of Ellen.

“I think there’s a period of grief. A mourning process. And then perhaps we’ll be able to consider, say, for instance, you playing Samantha,” Parker responded.

“That’s who I identify with on that show. That is me. I am a sexual beast,” the talk show host joked.

In all seriousness, Parker gave her honest opinion on whether we’ll ever see a Sex and the City 3. “Last week I said no, because the reality is it’s a brutal companion. I feel like maybe … I don’t know. I’ve just got to make up an answer because I have absolutely no idea. You know, who knows?”

“Perhaps we’ll find a way. Right now I don’t know,” she concluded.

Watch the interview at top to try to find some shred of hope that we’ll see Carrie Bradshaw and her closet once more on the big screen.