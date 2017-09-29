Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms Sex and the City 3 Isn’t Happening

Do you remember watching the Sex and the City movie in theaters back in 2008?

I’ll never forget how every single woman (and man) inside the room screamed like teenagers at the top of their lungs the second Carrie and the group appeared on screen as Fergie’s “Labels or Love” blasted. What a moment!

A sequel came in 2010 and since, we’ve waited with bated breath in hopes of a third. The answer? It’s not happening guys. And we’re going to need a moment to process this.

Alamy

On Thursday, Sarah Jessica Parker fabulously headed to the New York City Ballet gala (how Carrie of her) and dropped a bummer on the red carpet. Speaking to Extra about a potential third installment, she put it plainly: “It’s over … We’re not doing it.”

Her explanation was simple. “I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story,” she said, adding, “It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

Time to start a petition to convince them all to please make it happen?