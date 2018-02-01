Sarah Jessica Parker Says She’s “Heartbroken" by Kim Cattrall's SATC Comments

Nearly four months after Kim Cattrall claimed that she was never friends with her Sex and the City co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that she's “heartbroken” over her comments.

While making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night, Parker—who famously portrayed Carrie Bradshaw on the hit HBO show—told host Andy Cohen: “I don’t know, I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience. It’s sad, but I always think that what ties us together was this singular experience."

She continued, "It was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives, so I hope that that eclipses anything that’s been recently spoken.”

Craig Blankenhorn/New Line Cinema

Expressing her sadness over the conflict, SJP wholeheartedly wanted to deliver a new film to the show's fans. “That many years spent doing something so special that people had a connection with it is such a privilege. Just heartbroken.”

Though, the Divorce actress admittedly is still struggling to come to terms with her and Cattrall's feud, she did offer a ray of hope for a potential third film sequel.

When Cohen broached the possibility of killing off Cattrall’s character, Samantha Jones, or cutting her out of the film's script, the shoe designer admitted that the idea was a possibility.

“I think once everybody has thoroughly experienced the grieving process then Michael Patrick [King] can go back and sort of ponder what he might want to do and how he might want to proceed,” she said. “That’s the most clear answer I’ve given yet!”

Fingers crossed that the SATC team can work something out!