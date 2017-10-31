Sarah Jessica Parker Makes the Case for Reycling Red Carpet Attire

While Sarah Jessica Parker may be breaking fashion's rule of never wearing the same outfit twice, she's at least looking flawless while doing it. And, though, her Carrie Bradshaw alter ego might have been hard-pressed to repeat a pair of shoes, much less an outfit, the designer proved that it's time to rethink the red carpet faux pas, recycling a chic leopard frock less than two weeks apart.

Following in the footsteps of fellow offenders, like Kate Middleton, Michelle Obama, and Jennifer Lawrence, the sartorial star breathed new life into the animal print number with lavender panels, which she first donned on Oct. 19 for the premiere screening of her upcoming comedy At Home with Amy Sedaris.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage

The SATC alum dressed up the eye-catching ensemble with a pair of neon yellow heels, delicate earrings, and a bold blue bag, before reworking it over the weekend for the Producers Guild of America's Produced by Conference in New York City. For her second take, the actress swapped out her bright colorful accents for metallic gold platforms, and kept her hair in familiar loose waves.

NANCY RIVERA/INSTARimages.com

Considering Carrie did go on record once with an outfit repeat—the iconic Dior newspaper number that she first wore during the series's third season, and, again in the second film—we think she would give her stamp of approval.