Sarah Jessica Parker Just Got the Bangs You’ve Always Wanted to Try

Carrie, is that you?

Sarah Jessica Parker has ditched her signature center-parted hairstyle in favor of a fresh fringe.

After hinting that she was switching up her look on social media earlier this week, the Sex and the City star finally debuted her new side-swept bangs while out and about in the Big Apple on Tuesday. Dressed in a silver sequin top and a gray wool coat, the fashion icon confidently took to the streets rocking her breezy new look.

Raymond Hall/CG Images

"Not saying anything. X, SJ," the mother of three previously wrote alongside a vague snap showing a handful of her blonde locks on a table.

Not saying anything. X, SJ A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Feb 5, 2018 at 7:15am PST

Later that night, Parker officially introduced the world to her new locks as a guest on the Tonight Show, where she performed Mad Lib Theater with Jimmy Fallon:

One of the last times Parker had bangs was at the premiere of the first Sex and the City movie in 2008. Let's hope it won't be another decade before she tries this winning look again.