Sarah Jessica Parker Just Got the Bangs You've Always Wanted to Try

Meghan Overdeep
Feb 07, 2018

Carrie, is that you?

Sarah Jessica Parker has ditched her signature center-parted hairstyle in favor of a fresh fringe.

After hinting that she was switching up her look on social media earlier this week, the Sex and the City star finally debuted her new side-swept bangs while out and about in the Big Apple on Tuesday. Dressed in a silver sequin top and a gray wool coat, the fashion icon confidently took to the streets rocking her breezy new look.

Raymond Hall/CG Images

"Not saying anything. X, SJ," the mother of three previously wrote alongside a vague snap showing a handful of her blonde locks on a table.

Not saying anything. X, SJ

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

Later that night, Parker officially introduced the world to her new locks as a guest on the Tonight Show, where she performed Mad Lib Theater with Jimmy Fallon:

One of the last times Parker had bangs was at the premiere of the first Sex and the City movie in 2008. Let's hope it won't be another decade before she tries this winning look again.

Show Transcript

So she's not coming back. But will you, you can still do it without her, right? [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC] I think there's a period of grief. Yes. A mourning process. Yes. And then perhaps we'll be able to consider Say for instance, you playing Samantha. Yeah, that's who I identify with on that show. [LAUGH] That is me I am a sexual beast. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] And last week I said no, because, you know, reality is a brutal companion. But I feel like maybe, I don't know, I just gotta make up an answer, because I have absolutely no idea. If you don't know, you don't know. At this point who knows. All right. [BLANK_AUDIO]

