Sarah Jessica Parker and Irina Shayk Bare Their Bras for a Lingerie Launch 

Debuting a new fashion line in the U.S. can be intimidating for a brand, so when throwing a stateside launch party, who better to invite than two of the most stylish stars in the biz?

New mom and model Irina Shayk stepped out for the stateside launch of the Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, and they dressed the part, to say the least. Parker wore a see-through lace top that showed off her black bra, which she paired with a (very Carrie Bradshaw-like) voluminous skirt by Oscar de la Renta.

Venturelli/Getty

Meanwhile Shayk, aongtime friend to and ambassador for the company, opted for a pajama-like top that was unbuttoned to show her own lacy black bra. She matched the outfit with black pants and pumps.

Venturelli/Getty

The model welcomed a baby girl with Bradley Cooper in March and she was out looking stylish just days after giving birth.

RELATED: Everything We Know About Why Sex and the City 3 Was Canceled

Another star guest who paid the launch a visit was Dakota Johnson, though she opted for a slightly more covered look than Parker and Shayk. Johnson wore a simple silver dress by The Vampire's Wife that flared slightly at the ends.

Venturelli/Getty

What a way to launch a brand!