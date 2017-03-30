Here's a Peek at Divorce Season 2 from Sarah Jessica Parker

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

When you are responsible for children and not just what they need but their emotional well-being. Right. It's a whole different piece. [MUSIC] You famously once described your childhood as Dickensian. Which it wasn't really. I think others did and so I sort of agreed to it. It wasn't really, somebody posed that to me and I was like, well I suppose. Because there were times we didn't have a Christmas, or electricity, or other things. But I always. Add that I wouldn't change any of it for anything. Well, there was love. There was love. There was art. Yep, culture, art, lots to do always. Always active full rich lives, which I guess suppose it might make no sense but For the most part, we had everything we needed, not always but for the most part. Not having everything you want is a blessing, I think. I think wanting is like a great gift, do you know what I mean? Absolutely. And so We had big full days, exhausting days. And those were still the days where you just were kicked outside til the street lamps went on. Right, right. You make up games. And we had ballet lessons. And we went to the theater and the ballet and the opera because all of that was free and accessible That was in the days when they still funded arts programs and there was lots of support. So, our house wasn't very pretty and it was messy, and we didn't have any Hostess products or TV but we had other things. Look, when you're a kid and you don't have money, and this continued even when you moved to the New York area and you started doing theater But when you are the poorest kid in the neighborhood. That lives American people. No matter what your parents do to make it okay. Right. What kind of impact do that have do you think on you? I think it's just maybe wanna work hard, it made me wants I wanna to achieve. I wanna to be a professional Not just for satisfaction but which was kinda paramount but I wanted to not worry about money. I would like to have imagined that that time I could get to a point where I could allow others to not be worried about money. So we all contributed to my family's existence But what I'd hoped was that it wouldn't be so jury rigged and piecemeal and sewn together, but rather, some sense of a future of comfort. But I think my mother is sorry that there were things she couldn't give us. But I work hard to not give, to be as depriving to my children as my mother was. Do you know what I mean? How do you mean? Meaning, I like to withhold things from my children because I like want them to Like affection? No. Affection is in voluntary. Love. Comfort, safety. But things they want, I think they should earn for. And in some cases, as my son gets older. I think he should earn. Right? Right! I think it's good to pine for something. So that when you get it, it has such meaning. You aren't casual about the possession. Right. So I think the things my mom say's now about the time she feels. She's sorry that there was chaos. I'm sure she wouldn't have wanted us to lay in bed and worry. But I think there are advantages in my experience for me, for that. I don't think it's good for children to worry and lay in bed. I think it's really hard. That 's stressful, right. And it's a distraction. And I think it's hard to be hungry at school, but I know my parents did the best they could. Like I never thought that they were lazy, or being cavalier. So I just don't hold them, like I'm not resentful. [MUSIC]