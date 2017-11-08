Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon Just Had the Ultimate SATC Reunion

Just weeks after a third Sex and the City film was nipped the bud, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon are proving that friendships never go out of style with a nostalgia-inducing reunion.

New Line Cinema/HBO

On Monday evening, two of the OG first ladies of New York headed to a screening of Amazon's Love You More to support two other members of their SATC family — Michael Patrick King, who served as an executive producer on both the show and the movies, and Bridget Everett, who starred in the first film.

Nixon, who played the flame-haired and endearingly sarcastic Miranda Hobbs on the series, took to Instagram with some nostalgia of her own as she shared a photo of the beaming SATC alums.

"Last night I attended the screening of #MichaelPatrickKing and Bridget Everett's new Amazon pilot 'Love You More' and I couldn't have loved it any more," the actress captioned the image, which shows her standing with her arm around SJP, who memorably played Carrie Bradshaw, as well as Everett and King.

She continued, "It's perfection. Exactly the show we need now -- funny, sexy, outrageous, painful and REAL REAL REAL (with the occasional musical number thrown in :-)."

We beg to slightly differ, as a third trip with the iconic foursome is exactly what we need right now!

We can't help identifying with Kristin Davis, aka Charlotte York, who admitted Sunday that she will "always have hope" when it comes to a future third film.