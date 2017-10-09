Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big Are Basically Instagram Official

In the wake of a strange slew of stories that had us wondering whether we’d gone back in time to 2002, Sex and the City drama has been at an all-time high.

Does Kim Cattrall want Samantha to die? Can SATC 3 prosper without the N.Y.C. brunch crew’s boldest member? Many questions have swirled, few of which pose positive answers.

But just when we thought all hope of an SATC cast reunion was lost, Sarah Jessica Parker showed us the light.

On Friday, Chris Noth (aka Mr. Big) shared an amazing throwback photo for Stephen Colbert’s #PuberMe Puerto Rico relief project. The grainy black-and-white image shows a young (and very serious) Noth staring into the distance, a curtain of dark and wavy locks falling past his shoulders.

“Hey @stephenathome, so glad I don't have to wash that anymore... Puerto Rico, stay strong! We are with you! #PuberMe #puertoricorelief,” the actor captioned the photo.

Then, something incredible happened—SJP (aka the Carrie Bradshaw to Noth’s Mr. Big, who comprised one of the most iconic couples in modern TV history) commented on her former (and possibly future … ?) co-star’s throwback photo.

And it wasn’t just any comment—it was filled with love and praise for the man she shared many a scene with over the years.

“Beeeeeautiful!!!!! Xx,” she wrote, and with that our Carrie/Big-shipping selves were vindicated.

We might not get a third Sex and the City film, but at least we can rest easy knowing that Carrie and Mr. Big’s love is (almost) real.