Sarah Hyland Reveals the Secret to Her Compatibility with Boyfriend Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland recently celebrated her 27th birthday, and she did so with someone special: boyfriend and Bachelorette alum Wells Adams.

The new (and oh-so-adorable) couple have been giving us all the feels in the past weeks. Rumors were initially fueled when the pair dressed up as Stranger Things characters on Halloween—Adams donned the now iconic pink dress and blonde wig (Eggos in hand, of course) for his Eleven costume, while the Modern Family star rocked a trucker hat and graphic tee as Dustin.

"Hey Eleven.... Make him piss his pants again 😂" #strangerthings #happyhalloween A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

Their aww-inducing Instagram footprint has since grown, and we must say, we would not mind being a third wheel to these lovebirds:

He puts up with me 😝❤️ A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:44pm PST

Two more reasons to smile again. My big🥄& furry🥄 A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 13, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

Brunch.So.Hard A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Dec 3, 2017 at 12:29pm PST

The key to their fun-loving relationship? Uh, well, according to Hyland, it’s pretty simple …

On Friday, Hyland spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the Jingle Ball in Inglewood, Calif., sharing her recipe for romantic success and compatibility:

"We're the same person with different genitalia," the actress explained.

Amanda Edwards

While a bit more graphic an answer than we’d expected, Hyland’s assessment seems to be about right. These two are plainly perfect for each other.