Sarah Hyland Just Made Things Instagram Official with This Bachelorette Alum

It looks like Sarah Hyland and The Bachelorette’s Wells Adams are making things Instagram official. The Modern Family star and her reported new beau took to social media over the weekend to share some adorable new pictures that seem to confirm that they’re off the market.

Hyland shared a 'gram on Sunday of the pair cozying up with a telling caption. “He puts up with me,” she wrote, adding a smiley that mimicked her facial expression and a heart emoji.

He puts up with me 😝❤️ A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:44pm PST

The same night, Adams shared a photo of the two gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes in a classic couple pose. “Back lit AF,” he joked in the caption.

Back lit AF A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

The two first sparked dating rumors with their Halloween Stranger Things couples costume, when Hyland went as Dustin and Adams went as Eleven.

Me: I look like Jim Morrison! Sarah: You look like your Mom #happyhalloween A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

11 hangin' out with a 10 #strangerthings A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Oct 29, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

"Hey Eleven.... Make him piss his pants again 😂" #strangerthings #happyhalloween A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

We are so on board with this pairing.