Sarah Hyland Just Made Things Instagram Official with This Bachelorette Alum

It looks like Sarah Hyland and The Bachelorette’s Wells Adams are making things Instagram official. The Modern Family star and her reported new beau took to social media over the weekend to share some adorable new pictures that seem to confirm that they’re off the market.
Hyland shared a 'gram on Sunday of the pair cozying up with a telling caption. “He puts up with me,” she wrote, adding a smiley that mimicked her facial expression and a heart emoji.
The same night, Adams shared a photo of the two gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes in a classic couple pose. “Back lit AF,” he joked in the caption.
The two first sparked dating rumors with their Halloween Stranger Things couples costume, when Hyland went as Dustin and Adams went as Eleven.
We are so on board with this pairing.