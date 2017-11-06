Sarah Hyland Just Made Things Instagram Official with This Bachelorette Alum

Olivia Bahou
Nov 06, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

It looks like Sarah Hyland and The Bachelorette’s Wells Adams are making things Instagram official. The Modern Family star and her reported new beau took to social media over the weekend to share some adorable new pictures that seem to confirm that they’re off the market.

Hyland shared a 'gram on Sunday of the pair cozying up with a telling caption. “He puts up with me,” she wrote, adding a smiley that mimicked her facial expression and a heart emoji.

He puts up with me 😝❤️

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

The same night, Adams shared a photo of the two gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes in a classic couple pose. “Back lit AF,” he joked in the caption.

Back lit AF

A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on

The two first sparked dating rumors with their Halloween Stranger Things couples costume, when Hyland went as Dustin and Adams went as Eleven.

Me: I look like Jim Morrison! Sarah: You look like your Mom #happyhalloween

A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on

11 hangin' out with a 10 #strangerthings

A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on

"Hey Eleven.... Make him piss his pants again 😂" #strangerthings #happyhalloween

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

We are so on board with this pairing.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!