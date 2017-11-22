Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Take Their Relationship Public at a Lakers Game

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are taking their relationship super public. The new couple has been showing off their new romance with adorable photos on Instagram, and now they’ve made their first public appearance as a couple.

Hyland and her Bachelorette alum beau were spotted courtside at an L.A. Lakers game on Tuesday, cheering on the home team during a game against the Chicago Bulls at the Staples Center. The Modern Family star looked casual and cute in a beige sweatshirt, dark jeans, and a purple Lakers cap. She paired the low-key look with rimless glasses and gold hoop earrings.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Adams looked equally pared-down in a graphic tee, bomber jacket, and ripped black jeans, keeping one arm around his new girlfriend as they took in the game from front-row seats.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

At one point the two even dug in to some personal pizzas while watching their home team, the Lakers, pull through to a win over the Bulls.

We’re so into this new pairing.