Sarah Hyland Claps Back After Her Possibly-Naked Photo with Wells Adams Was Criticized

When Sarah Hyland posted a selfie of herself with her Bachelorette alum boyfriend Wells Adams and his dog Carl, she didn't expect to get hateful comments, but thanks to Twitter, because that's exactly what happened. Fortunately, the Modern Family actress isn't one to take unfair critiques without saying something.

In a lengthy Twitter post that included screengrabs of a Notes app, Hyland clapped back at someone who direct-messaged her a rude comment.

"Every once in a while I'll go through my direct messages from you guys to see what you're saying and respond! Answer questions. Give advice. Or even just say hello. But I woke up too early to go to work this morning and saw this ...." she began, including a screenshot of a Twitter DM from a user.

Sarah Hyland / Instagram

"You can go out with whoever you want. but there are limits. Do not you know that some private things, must stay private, and not be shared with the whole world. KEEP YOUR SEXUAL LIFE PRIVATE, we do not necessarily need to know all the details of your personal life. S—!!" the message said.

Hey guysssss. I'm explaining myself again! Aren't you so happy???? Isn't this what twitter is for??? pic.twitter.com/teXzpUXvmz — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 14, 2017

Hyland felt compelled to respond in a series of messages of her own.

"Not putting her on blast. She just brought to my attention that that picture I posted might have been inappropriate since we're in bed. So I just have to say I'm so sorry ... FOR POSTING AN ADORABLE PICTURE BECASE CARL WAS ACTING LIKE THE NUGGETIEST SNUGGLW BUG! Couldn't let that moment pass without getting a picture. The only things I share about my like with you all is through Instagram and Twitter. I do want my privacy. Especially in my relationships. I've made the mistake in the past on being way too open and talking way too much about them. This time is different. It's special," she wrote.

And here it is pic.twitter.com/OjRo7CG1UY — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 14, 2017

"And I will share what I seem 'appropriate' on social media because I still want you all to be updated. Because you guys are the greatest fans in the world. I even hate saying fans ... because you're people. You're people who have had chronic illnesses, eating disorders, troubles family situations that modern family helps you get through. People who share their stories with me and I love you all for that. So thank you for always been so wonderful. However ... this relationship's tea will only be spilled on social media ... for now. Cause never say never and I don't want ot be reminded in the future that I'm a 'hypocrite.' Ok. Gotta get ready for work. I LOVE YOU ALL!"

As far as we're concerned, Hyland doesn't owe anyone an explanation, but she took time to add just one more tweet after her clap back.

My last day of the day... but it's only 5:30am so who knows ya know? pic.twitter.com/kqLOzFlwK7 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 14, 2017

"ONE MORE THING!," she began. "I just realized I'm being criticized for being naked ... which you don't even know if I am! You can barely see any skin but it's ok for Instagram models to roll around in the sand ACTUALLY naked? (I mean I'd post that too if I looked like that) My point is don't be hypocrites. Either be conservative on all fronts or FREE THE NIPPLE."

You said it, Sarah.