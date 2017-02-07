Sarah Hyland's Tribute to Boyfriend Dominic Sherwood Is #CoupleGoals

Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend couldn't be cuter if they tried. Case in point? On Monday the Modern Family actress took to Instagram to wish her handsome love, Shadowhunters star Dominic Sherwood, a happy 27th birthday with the sweetest message.

"'The best thing to hold onto in life is each other' Happy Birthday @domsherwood," Hyland captioned a black-and-white red carpet photo of the two of them along with a heart emoji. "Thank you for inspiring me on a daily basis to be a better person. To not take things too seriously. And to remember the little things. You're my rock."

Since taking their relationship public in 2015, Hyland and the British hunk haven't been shy about expressing their love for each other. Last week Hyland, 26, announced that she would not make it to this year's SAG awards by sharing a steamy red carpet kiss photo from last year's awards. "Sad to say I will not be attending the sag awards today for some health reasons," she wrote. "So I leave you all with an adorable picture from last years @sagawards."

Sad to say I will not be attending the sag awards today for some health reasons. So I leave you all with an adorable picture from last years @sagawards. Ps. You know my dress was gonna be turnt too 💁🏼 A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:16am PST

While we would have preferred to see them heat up the red carpet together, we'll take what we can get.

Happy, birthday Dom! We see any adorable moments in your future.