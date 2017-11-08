Sarah Hyland Shuts Down Taylor Swift Plastic Surgery Speculations with a Powerful Tweet

Olivia Bahou
Nov 08, 2017 @ 10:45 am

Sarah Hyland is not here for women attacking other women, and she made that very clear this week. The Modern Family star saw Taylor Swift being swarmed by plastic surgery rumors on social media, and quickly stood up for the Reputation singer.

“CAN YOU F—ING STOP?!?! Let’s empower women instead of judging their looks. There’s more to us than that,” she wrote on Twitter, defending Swift against the allegations.

That wasn’t the only reference to the pop star Hyland made. On Tuesday, she seemingly confirmed her relationship with The Bachelorette’s Wells Adams once again on Instagram by wearing a necklace with his initial on it, but it was the Taylor Swift lyrics that she included that were really telling.

Call it what you want 😶 #notbecauseheownsme

“Call it what you want,” she wrote in the caption. The phrase is the title to Swift’s new song that is supposedly about her romance with her new boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

And her hashtag, “#notbecauseheownsme,” is a lyric in the new tune off of Taylor’s album, Reputation, which drops on Friday, Nov. 10. “I want to wear his initial on a chain ’round my neck / Not because he owns me, but ’cause he really knows me / Which is more than they can say,” Swift sings on the track.

He puts up with me 😝❤️

We’re so here for women supporting other women.

