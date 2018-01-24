Sarah Hyland's Relationship with Wells Adams Started with a DM Slide and Tacos

Don’t throw a side eye the next time someone slides into your DMs. It’s the main reason Sarah Hyland is in a relationship with Bachelor alum Wells Adams.

The Modern Family star dished on her beau and how their relationship came to be during a Tuesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, telling Kimmel that they spent some time tweeting each other about the Bachelor and Modern Family, since he was “a fan of the show” and she thought he was “cute” and “funny..

Then, “he slid in my DMs,” she said, adding that he told her, “the next time you’re in L.A., I’m taking you out for drinks and tacos.”

Tacos, it turns out, was the magic word. “I like love tacos,” Hyland told Kimmel with a giggle. “I was like ‘you’re being very forward and it’s sexy and not aggressive.’ It was like a confident sexy and I liked that.’”

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Although they bonded over their “obsession” for tacos and have watched the Bachelor together, the actress revealed that she has never asked Wells to spill any Bachelor secrets ... even though he’s been on three seasons of Bachelor-related shows. Is anyone else shocked?!

Bachelor secrets and tacos aside though, Hyland is not shy about sharing her love for Wells on live TV or the 'gram. The thesp often posts snaps of herself canoodling with her main man, including a recent photo of them hanging out at the SAG Awards with her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

“Sag Award party double date goals. @jessetyler & @justinmikita,” she captioned the snap.