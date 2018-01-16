Sarah Hyland Stages Nude Photo Shoot for an Empowering Reason

Like many women in Hollywood today, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is eager to change the dialogue surrounding gender and its representation.

The 27-year-old made a bold move over the weekend when she posted a series of nude photos taken in a bathtub.

“Women are funny. Women are brave. Women are caring and strong,” the actress wrote in her empowering caption. “We are raw and tough. Our bodies defy reason and our minds are powerful. I’m confident. I’m insecure. I’m a woman. I’m human. Think whatever you’d like about these photographs. I like to think of them as moments of art and expression suspended in time.”

Hyland’s been a vocal supporter of the Time’s Up movement and was among the many guests at the Golden Globe Awards to wear black on the red carpet in solidarity.

We’re happy to see that Hyland is practicing what she preaches. Keep up the good work, Sarah!