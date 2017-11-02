Sarah Hyland Reveals Her Modern Family Character Haley Is Bisexual 

Modern Family has been on the air for nine seasons now, and fans have come to know and love the fun TV families, including the Dunphys.

After so many episodes (almost 200 total), we know a lot about them, but there are still things that are just coming to light. On Wednesday, actress Sarah Hyland—who plays Haley Dunphy—revealed something about her character that even the most loyal show watchers might not have known.

John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images

When a fan asked the actress via Twitter if she can verify that her character Haley Dunphy is bisexual, Hyland answered in a tweet. "I don't know what the writers would say? But I confirm," she said.

I don't know what the writers would say? But I confirm. https://t.co/KfRXMvCvl8 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 1, 2017

That answer may or may not have the writers' stamp of approval, but it's difficult to argue that anyone would know Haley better than Hyland herself.

While Haley has yet to date a woman on the show, her relationships and nine boyfriends have been the focus of many episodes, particularly her on-off relationship with Dylan.

With more Modern Family episodes on the way, who knows what Haley's dating life will look like going forward. Catch the show Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Update: Sarah Hyland took to Twitter on Thursday to talk about her Modern Family character once again, only this time it was to expand on her earlier tweet about Haley Dunphy's bisexuality.

"Just to clarify, I havent been told nor is there anything written that would indicate Haley is bisexual," she wrote. "That's just my personal opinion!"

Just to clarify, I️ havent been told nor is there anything written that would indicate Haley is bisexual. That's just my personal opinion! — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 2, 2017

Duly noted!