Sarah Hyland Cozies Up with Boyfriend Wells Adams in Intimate Instagram

Just a week after making it Instagram official with Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland isn't holding back from packing on more PDA on social media with her new beau.

For their latest coupled-up snap, the Modern Family star took things to the next level, sharing an adorable photo of the two of them cuddling in bed, complete with the Bachelorette alum's bloodhound, Carl, front and center. "Spooning," Hyland captioned the shot, which showed a shirtless Adams wrapping his arms around her and flashing a smile as she hugged the pup and grinned at the camera.

sarahhyland/Instagram

The duo first made it official on the 'gram last week, when the actress shared a photo that showed them playfully cozying up on a sidewalk with the caption, "He puts up with me."

He puts up with me 😝❤️ A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:44pm PST

The same night, Adams posted a photo of them gazing into each other's eyes and wrapping their arms around each other. "Back lit AF," he wrote alongside it.

The pair first sparked dating rumors the week before that when they pulled a Halloween couple's costume move and dressed up as Dustin and Eleven from Stranger Things.

#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

Something tells us these two are going to fill up the 'gram with many more cute shots in the future.