13 Times Birthday Girl Sarah Hyland Showed Off Her Fun Side

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland turns 27 today, and based on what we know of her, she'll be celebrating the big day the only way she knows how: by being herself and having fun.
The star has been a mainstay on the hit ABC comedy show since its inception in 2009—a series that has earned its fair share of awards, from a Golden Globe to several Emmys—and has proven she has some serious comedic chops both onscreen and on social media. What's more, Hyland has shown us she's also wise beyond her years.
Last year, she shared some words of wisdom with InStyle, and they were nothing short of inspiring. "Be confident and be strong. Don't take no for an answer," she advised. "Be happy with what you have. Never stop until your dreams come true. It sounds cheesy. It's the tenacity that I think helps."
When Hyland isn't doling out advice and earning her rightful place as a role model, she's just your average twenty-something who likes to have fun on Instagram. In honor of her 27th birthday, we rounded up 13 of the best snaps that prove this girl knows how to have fun—with or without a squad:
