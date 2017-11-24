13 Times Birthday Girl Sarah Hyland Showed Off Her Fun Side

Stefanie Keenan
Josephine Cusumano
Nov 24, 2017 @ 7:00 am

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland turns 27 today, and based on what we know of her, she'll be celebrating the big day the only way she knows how: by being herself and having fun.

The star has been a mainstay on the hit ABC comedy show since its inception in 2009—a series that has earned its fair share of awards, from a Golden Globe to several Emmys—and has proven she has some serious comedic chops both onscreen and on social media. What's more, Hyland has shown us she's also wise beyond her years.

Last year, she shared some words of wisdom with InStyle, and they were nothing short of inspiring. "Be confident and be strong. Don't take no for an answer," she advised. "Be happy with what you have. Never stop until your dreams come true. It sounds cheesy. It's the tenacity that I think helps."

When Hyland isn't doling out advice and earning her rightful place as a role model, she's just your average twenty-something who likes to have fun on Instagram. In honor of her 27th birthday, we rounded up 13 of the best snaps that prove this girl knows how to have fun—with or without a squad:

RELATED: Sarah Hyland's Face-Washing Routine Is a Lot Simpler than You'd Expect

He puts up with me 😝❤️

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

#DirtyDancing in the gym. One week in 💪🏼

A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on

All I ever needed. Was the music. And the mirror. And the chance. To dance. With you.

A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on

Stepping out of my box and trying new fun things for myself! Gonna join the circus ❤️

A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on

🏇🏽👒🏇🏽👒🏇🏽 @imthekatie #talkderbytome #hatsonhatsonhats

A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on

Couples retreat. #Vegas ❤️️

A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on

Scratch crowd surfing off the bucket list 😎. "Light as a feather. Stiff as a board."

A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on

How many rolls does it take to get to the end of a king size bed? 🍭

A video posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on

Girls. Cakes. And candles. Happy birthday @camila_cabello! Ya little fairy princess. Yay @taylorswift for puttin it together!

A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!