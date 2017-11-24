13 Times Birthday Girl Sarah Hyland Showed Off Her Fun Side

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland turns 27 today, and based on what we know of her, she'll be celebrating the big day the only way she knows how: by being herself and having fun.

The star has been a mainstay on the hit ABC comedy show since its inception in 2009—a series that has earned its fair share of awards, from a Golden Globe to several Emmys—and has proven she has some serious comedic chops both onscreen and on social media. What's more, Hyland has shown us she's also wise beyond her years.

Last year, she shared some words of wisdom with InStyle, and they were nothing short of inspiring. "Be confident and be strong. Don't take no for an answer," she advised. "Be happy with what you have. Never stop until your dreams come true. It sounds cheesy. It's the tenacity that I think helps."

When Hyland isn't doling out advice and earning her rightful place as a role model, she's just your average twenty-something who likes to have fun on Instagram. In honor of her 27th birthday, we rounded up 13 of the best snaps that prove this girl knows how to have fun—with or without a squad:

He puts up with me 😝❤️ A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:44pm PST

Fairy Queen of the Swamp hit the Voodoo spot last night and these were the only pictures found. Serves her right for having so much fun she forgot to use her camera.🍁 A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Oct 30, 2016 at 3:20pm PDT

Triple prom pose with my favorite men! Backstage with @domsherwood at @jessetyler's show #fullycommitted and I have to say everyone go RUN to see it. I've never seen such a brilliant performance! SO RUNNNN!! A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Jun 17, 2016 at 5:42pm PDT

#DirtyDancing in the gym. One week in 💪🏼 A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Apr 16, 2016 at 2:12pm PDT

All I ever needed. Was the music. And the mirror. And the chance. To dance. With you. A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Sep 17, 2015 at 10:35pm PDT

Bucket list: Niagara Falls? Check. Take an annoyingly cute picture with your best friend in front of it? Check. Be even more annoying and post it on Instagram? Check. 😑 A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Aug 30, 2015 at 5:09pm PDT

Stepping out of my box and trying new fun things for myself! Gonna join the circus ❤️ A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Aug 9, 2015 at 3:56pm PDT

MUCH needed last minute @disneyland trip today with the infamous "tripod" 😍 Happy belated 60th Disney!!!! Finally got to see your diamonds shine in person 💎 A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Jul 26, 2015 at 12:19am PDT

🏇🏽👒🏇🏽👒🏇🏽 @imthekatie #talkderbytome #hatsonhatsonhats A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on May 3, 2015 at 7:16pm PDT

Couples retreat. #Vegas ❤️️ A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Apr 26, 2015 at 2:03pm PDT

Scratch crowd surfing off the bucket list 😎. "Light as a feather. Stiff as a board." A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Mar 25, 2015 at 9:37pm PDT

How many rolls does it take to get to the end of a king size bed? 🍭 A video posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Mar 16, 2015 at 11:26am PDT