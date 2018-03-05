The Evolution of Saoirse Ronan's Oscar Dresses

Three-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan is no stranger to the awards circuit, nor the red carpet component.

The Irish actress was first nominated 10 years ago for her supporting role in James McAvoy and Keira Knightley-led period piece Atonement. Ahead of her years in so many regards, the 13-year-old arrived at the 2008 Oscars wearing an elegant ankle-grazing emerald Alberta Ferretti gown. Behold, mini-Saoirse (Baby Bird?):

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ronan was next nominated in 2016 for her performance in Brooklyn (another period piece). The actress hit the Oscars red carpet in a much more grown-up ensemble, wearing a plunging sequined teal Calvin Klein gown, her blonde locks dusting her shoulders.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

This year, at the 2018 Oscars, the 23-year-old is nominated for her heartfelt performance as the titular character in Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed directorial debut, Lady Bird (also a period piece, technically—it takes place in 2002). Saoirse, who won a Golden Globe for her performance, arrived at the Dolby Theater wearing a pale pink custom Calvin Klein gown with matching pumps. She also notably rocked a short new haircut—which we LOVE.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ronan's stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman, says the choice to put the actress in Calvin Klein (once again) was a no-brainer. "It was clear it was Calvin, the whole way," she tells InStyle. "The idea was to do something that focused on her, not the dress. Not the fashion. Not the jewelry. But really to focus on the beauty and the elegance of the person. To really have it be authentic and special and timeless."

Saoirse and Elizabeth hit the nail on the head.

—With reporting by Ruthie Friedlander