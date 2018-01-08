Saoirse Ronan's Black Golden Globes Gown Had the Boldest Shoulders of the Night

Irish actress and Golden Globe nominee Saoirse Ronan is as much of a chameleon off-screen as she is on. This year, she’s nominated for best actress for her performance in Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed directorial debut Lady Bird, and her red carpet look has all eyes on her.

This year, Saoirse (and most of the nominees and attendees at the awards show) arrived in all black in support of the Time’s Up movement. Like many of the women gracing the carpet tonight, Ronan chose to wear her now platinum locks up, which she complemented with a pair of sapphire drop earrings. Ronan wowed upon arrival in a one-shoulder gown with structured shoulders and silvery accents.

in Atelier Versace gown, Cartier jewels, and Christian Louboutin heels. Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Ronan, 23, was last nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in Brooklyn, for which she also earned an Oscar nomination for in 2016. At the January ceremony she arrived in a plunging white Saint Laurent gown with an ethereal train trailing from her shoulder. She paired the angelic gown with Chopard jewels and wore her strands pulled back into a half ponytail.