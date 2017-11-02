Sandra Bullock Works a Blunt Bob on Set of New Thriller Flick

It looks like Sandra Bullock has ditched her signature long hair for shorter, chicer locks to handle the drama of a post-apocalyptic world. It's unclear whether or not she's cut her hair for real or if it's a wig, but if it isn't permanent, it totally works for her.

The Oscar winner showed off the new look on the set of her upcoming Netflix movie, Bird Box, in Los Angeles Thursday, as she stepped out rocking a long, light blue winter coat over a patterned blue blouse. She completed the look with textured brown booties and cropped skinny jeans.

While Bullock looked like she was about to head out for a day on the town, the thespian was actually filming a scene that called for her and her co-stars to evacuate their neighborhood. The film, which is set in the near future, follows a mother (Bullock) and her two young children who are among "a small group of survivors after an alien force drives the world's population to deadly violence," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The trio must make their way through a terrifying ride—20 miles on a rowboat while blindfolded—relying on nothing more than their instincts.

In addition to Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Trevante Rhodes, and John Malkovich will also appear in the film.